Dairy Queen Discounts Popular Menu Item For Limited Time, Offers New Flavor

By Logan DeLoye

April 11, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Dairy Queen is turning 38 years old! This year, the popular restaurant chain is celebrating in a big way, and you won't want to miss it! According to MLive, Dairy Queen is celebrating their birthday this year by offering customers an 85-cent blizzard to match the year that they opened their doors. Customers who download and order off of the DQ Mobile App will be able to collect their 85-cent blizzard from now until April 23rd.

DQ mentioned that in addition to offering the celebratory blizzard for a limited time, customers will also have the chance to try a slew of new Summer flavors. "DQ® is celebrating the introduction of Blizzard® Treats back in 1985 with an exclusive app offer. Fans can enjoy a small Blizzard Treat for $0.85, only available in the DQ mobile app from April 10-23. The NEW Summer Blizzard Treat Menu is also available now at participating DQ locations nationwide for a limited time featuring five new and returning Blizzard Treat flavors."

The new Summer Blizzard Treat Menu includes the Peanut Butter Puppy Chow Blizzard Treat, the S'mores Blizzard Treat, the Oreo Brookie Blizzard Treat, the Cotton Candy Blizzard Treat, and last but not least, the Choco-Dipped Strawberry Blizzard Treat.

