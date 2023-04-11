Do Not Use Public Phone Chargers Warns FBI

By Dave Basner

April 11, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

When your phone's battery is running low and you don't have a charger on you, sometimes it can be a godsend to find a free public charging station, but the FBI is now warning that even though they are free, using one of them could be very costly for you.

Apparently, bad guys have figured out how to hijack the chargers so that they infect phones with malware that allows criminals to access your phone, tablet or computer.

In a tweet, the FBI's Denver office wrote, "Avoid using free charging stations in airports, hotels or shopping centers. Bad actors have figured out ways to use public USB ports to introduce malware and monitoring software onto devices. Carry your own charger and USB cord and use an electrical outlet instead."

The Bureau's home office echoed the warning with a bulletin on their website titled "Be Cautious While Connected."

Since they didn't point out any recent instances of a device being hijacked, the Denver office explained that their tweet is meant more as an advisory. They aren't the first to raise a flag about it either - the FCC warned of the practice, known as "juice jacking," back in 2021.

Both the FCC and the FBI recommend avoiding the charging stations when possible.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.