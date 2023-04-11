Drake Says He & Rick Ross Are 'Identical Twins' After Fan Confuses Them
By Tony M. Centeno
April 11, 2023
Drake and Rick Ross can apparently pass for identical twins, according to one fan.
Over the weekend, the MMG boss took to his Instagram Stories to share a hilarious moment he had with a fan while he was vacationing in Jamaica. In the clip, you can see Rozay standing next to two female fans, who actually thought his name was Drake for a second. The rapper-farmer even tagged Drizzy in his post so that the Canadian rapper can see what she said. Drake thought it was funny enough to repost with his own commentary.
They think Rick Ross is Drake in Jamaica🤣🇯🇲 pic.twitter.com/HQBsrmtBvI— Wave Check🌊 (@thewavecheckk) April 9, 2023
Rick Ross gets mistaken as Drake while in Jamaica by two women. Maybe the two are more identical then we thought 😅🇯🇲 #HouseofColors #RickRoss #Drake #Jamaica #Instagram #Rap #HipHop #news #media— House of Colors (@HouseofColors_) April 10, 2023
(📹: @RickRoss)/IG Story pic.twitter.com/lcFib6aZtP
“At least they know we identical twins,” Drake wrote in his post to Ross.
"Identical" is clearly a joke, but we'll accept "fraternal" (or even "Treacherous Twins") when it comes to describing Rozay and Drizzy's brotherhood. Both artists have collaborated on wax several times throughout their respective careers. They appeared on a couple of records together for other artists before they officially joined forces on their own collaborations like Ross' "Aston Martin Music" in 2010 and Drake's "Free Spirit" in 2011. Since then, they've come through with other smash hits like "Gold Roses," and "Money in the Grave."
Over the years, both artists have made enough records together to fill up an entire joint project. In fact, discussions about making an album together reportedly began following the success of their "Lemon Pepper Freestyle." Ross and Drake have yet to officially confirm their plans for a joint album, but Ross is down to make it happen one day.
"Right now, that's still a rumor, but it's a realistic rumor. You know what I mean?," Ross told People in 2021. "Us doing a collab album is most definitely rumors... It's speculation. But is it like a possible realistic possibility? Of course it is."