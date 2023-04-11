Drake Says He & Rick Ross Are 'Identical Twins' After Fan Confuses Them

“At least they know we identical twins,” Drake wrote in his post to Ross.



"Identical" is clearly a joke, but we'll accept "fraternal" (or even "Treacherous Twins") when it comes to describing Rozay and Drizzy's brotherhood. Both artists have collaborated on wax several times throughout their respective careers. They appeared on a couple of records together for other artists before they officially joined forces on their own collaborations like Ross' "Aston Martin Music" in 2010 and Drake's "Free Spirit" in 2011. Since then, they've come through with other smash hits like "Gold Roses," and "Money in the Grave."



Over the years, both artists have made enough records together to fill up an entire joint project. In fact, discussions about making an album together reportedly began following the success of their "Lemon Pepper Freestyle." Ross and Drake have yet to officially confirm their plans for a joint album, but Ross is down to make it happen one day.



"Right now, that's still a rumor, but it's a realistic rumor. You know what I mean?," Ross told People in 2021. "Us doing a collab album is most definitely rumors... It's speculation. But is it like a possible realistic possibility? Of course it is."

