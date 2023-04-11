Fearless Texas Mom Removes Snake From Daughter's Car Engine In Wild Video

By Dani Medina

April 11, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

A Texas mom has become an instant hero after saving her daughter's car from a slithery invader. The fearless mom didn't hesitate to take on a snake that had crawled into the car's engine, and her heroic act has gone viral on social media.

Nicole Graham bossed up with a pair of gloves and a yard stick to remove the snake from her daughter's car engine, as seen in the video obtained by FOX 4. It all started when Graham was cleaning out a chicken coop at her client's home in Burton. "(My mom) came running over to my car, I roll down my window. She's like, 'Haylie, there's a snake in the chicken coop. So I run over, I immediately as any teen would do start filming," daughter Haylie told the news outlet.

The snake, identified as a rat or chicken snake, which is non-venomous, made its way into Haylie's car after a tussle near the chicken coop and Nicole knew what had to be done — and she did it effortlessly. "It was crazy! And so my mom, she picked it up on like the stick, and then we brought it out. And then it ended up falling off the stick and then running under my car and then going up into the engine," Haylie explained.

Graham, however, wants everyone to know they shouldn't try this at home — she's pretty experienced when it comes to this whole snake thing. "If you noticed, I was wearing gloves and I had a long stick with me. I'm not asking anybody or anybody that comes across it to ever do anything that does not feel right to them. Because obviously, safety is key," she said. "Don't try this at home. Picking snakes up, it's not for everybody. Obviously, you always need to be cautious because it may not always be a nonvenomous snake, it could definitely be poisonous. So just be careful and do what you feel comfortable with."

You can watch the video below:

