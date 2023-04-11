Florida Girl Stole Dad's Car, Drove 400 Miles To Meet Man She Met Online

Two young girls from Gainesville, Florida, are safe after stealing a car and driving over 400 miles to meet a stranger they met online. Authorities said that 12-year-old Jade Gregory stole her father's car and then picked up her 14-year-old friend, Khloe Larson.

The girls were reportedly planning to drive to Louisiana to meet a person they had been communicating with online.

After the girls were reported missing, an alert was sent out, and a massive search with help from local and federal officers was launched.

When the girls saw their photographs on television at a gas station, they turned themselves in.

They were found safe in Bayou La Batre, Alabama, about 400 miles away from Gainesville. They were unharmed and have been reunited with their families.

Investigators said the case was turned over to the FBI, which is trying to locate the person the two girls were talking with.