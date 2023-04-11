Foo Fighters Are Coming To This Texas City For The First Time Ever

Foo Fighters are hitting the road this summer and will be visiting El Paso for the first time ever!

The "Learn to Fly" rockers are no stranger to the Lone Star State, but the added headlining show marks the first time the band will perform in El Paso.

Tickets for the October 5 show go on sale Friday (April 14) at 10 a.m. local time.

Other bands and artists who have committed to visiting El Paso on tour this year include Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard, Parker McCollum, Chris Stapleton and Incubus, to name a few.

Here's a look at Foo Fighters' announcement. See the complete tour dates below: