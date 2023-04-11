Fungal Outbreak At Paper Mill Infects Nearly 100 Workers

A fungal outbreak infected nearly 100 workers at a paper mill in Escanaba, Michigan. An investigation was launched in early March after 15 employees at the Billerud Paper Mill started experiencing phenomena-like symptoms.

The workers underwent a series of tests, and it was determined they did not have phenomena. Instead, they were diagnosed with a fungal infection called blastomycosis.

Officials said that there have been 19 confirmed cases of blastomycosis at the plant and 74 probable cases.

“Although the source of the infection has not been established, we continue to take this matter very seriously and are following recommendations from health and government officials and implementing numerous proactive steps to protect the health and safety of our employees, contractors, and visitors,” Billerud Escanaba Mill Operations Vice President Brian Peterson said in a statement.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Blastomyces fungus is found in moist soil and in decomposing matter such as wood and leaves. It is mostly located in states along the Ohio and Mississippi River valleys and the Great Lakes.

While most people who breathe in the spores don't sick, some people develop a fever or cough. In some cases, it can lead to more serious issues if it spreads to the lungs, bones, and central nervous system.

It cannot spread from person to person and can be treated with antifungal medication.