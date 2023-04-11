Foods made popular in specific regions of the country, such as cheesesteaks, can spark intense debates about who does it best. Despite personal allegiances, however, basically everyone can come to the general consensus that they're all good. Fortunately, you don't have to be in Philadelphia or even the East Coast to find incredible cheesesteaks closer to home.

Eat This, Not That! searched around the country to find the best cheesesteak, compiling a list of the top spot in each state, including one right here in Georgia. According to the site:

"The picks are based on rave reviews and personal experience. What they all have in common is the freshest ingredients, mostly local ownership, great vibes, and a loyal fan base. While all of these spots might not follow the traditional recipe, you won't be disappointed (or hungry) after picking one up."

So which Georgia restaurant has the best cheesesteak in the state?

Mr. G's Steakout

Located in Atlanta, Mr. G's Steakout is known as the city's "new king of cheesesteaks," earning the title of the best in the Peach State. Mr. G's Steakout is located at 800 Forrest Street NW in Atlanta.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say:

"With cheesesteak expertise back tot eh shops opening in 1981, this specialty sandwich shop promises a soulful take on the classic sammie. Their deluxe cheesesteak is packed with 100% Premium USDA Approved beef rib-eye steak and chopped together with onions. You can add mushrooms, and hot or sweet banana peppers if that's your thing."

Check out the full list at Eat This, Not That! to read up on the best cheesesteak spots in the country.