Here's Who You Might See At The 2023 Met Gala: Harry Styles, Rihanna & More
By Dani Medina
April 11, 2023
The 2023 Met Gala is fast approaching and we might have a glimpse into who could be attending the prestigious event.
Several celebrities have reportedly already accepted their invitation to the Karl Lagerfeld-themed event that will be held on May 1, according to deuxmoi. The celebrity gossip site said the following famous faces are confirmed to be attending the Met Gala this year:
- Cara Delevingne
- Mindy Kaling
- Penélope Cruz
- Michaela Coel
- Roger Federer
- Dua Lipa
- Lily Rose Depp
A slew of celebs were also invited, but haven't confirmed whether they're coming or not. Those people are:
- Kristen Stewart
- Janelle Monae
- Harry Styles
- Kaia Gerber
- Austin Butler
- Rihanna
- Blake Lively
- Ryan Reynolds
- Diane Kruger
- Pharrell
As far as who's not attending, it was reported by Page Six last month that the Kardashians won't be invited because Anna Wintour, who organizes and presides over the event, is "cracking down on the guest list." Despite the Kardashians' rumored banishment, a source close to the family says "it's not true."
NO, just invited. Not confirmed. https://t.co/UZnLley6gU— deuxmoi (@deuxmoiworld) April 11, 2023
We'll find out on May 1 if all the rumors are true. 👀