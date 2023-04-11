Here's Who You Might See At The 2023 Met Gala: Harry Styles, Rihanna & More

By Dani Medina

April 11, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

The 2023 Met Gala is fast approaching and we might have a glimpse into who could be attending the prestigious event.

Several celebrities have reportedly already accepted their invitation to the Karl Lagerfeld-themed event that will be held on May 1, according to deuxmoi. The celebrity gossip site said the following famous faces are confirmed to be attending the Met Gala this year:

Photo: Getty Images

A slew of celebs were also invited, but haven't confirmed whether they're coming or not. Those people are:

Photo: Getty Images

As far as who's not attending, it was reported by Page Six last month that the Kardashians won't be invited because Anna Wintour, who organizes and presides over the event, is "cracking down on the guest list." Despite the Kardashians' rumored banishment, a source close to the family says "it's not true."

We'll find out on May 1 if all the rumors are true. 👀

