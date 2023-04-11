Louisville Bank Shooter Reportedly Opened Fire During Staff Meeting

By Bill Galluccio

April 11, 2023

Shooting At Louisville, Kentucky Bank Leaves At Least Four Dead
Photo: Getty Images

New details are coming out about the shooting at Old National Bank in downtown Lousiville, Kentucky, on Monday (April 10) that left five people dead.

The victims have been identified as Josh Barrick, 40, Deana Eckert, 57, Juliana Farmer, 57, Tommy Elliott, 63, and Jim Tutt, 64.

Bank manager Rebecca Buchheit-Sims told CNN that she watched helplessly on Zoom as the gunman, 25-year-old Connor Sturgeon, opened fire with Ar-15 style rifle in the conference room during a staff meeting.

"I witnessed people being murdered," she said. "I don't know how else to say that."

Officers responded to the shooting within minutes and exchanged gunshots with the shooter before he was killed by police.

Nine people were injured in the attack, including two police officers. One of those officers, Nicholas Wilt, was shot in the head and is in critical but stable condition after undergoing emergency brain surgery.

The shooter had worked for the bank as an intern for three summers before he was hired as a full-time employee. Before the shooting, he was notified that he was going to be fired. He reportedly left a note for his parents about the shooting, but officials have not revealed what he wrote.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.