Louisville Bank Shooter Reportedly Opened Fire During Staff Meeting

New details are coming out about the shooting at Old National Bank in downtown Lousiville, Kentucky, on Monday (April 10) that left five people dead.

The victims have been identified as Josh Barrick, 40, Deana Eckert, 57, Juliana Farmer, 57, Tommy Elliott, 63, and Jim Tutt, 64.

Bank manager Rebecca Buchheit-Sims told CNN that she watched helplessly on Zoom as the gunman, 25-year-old Connor Sturgeon, opened fire with Ar-15 style rifle in the conference room during a staff meeting.

"I witnessed people being murdered," she said. "I don't know how else to say that."

Officers responded to the shooting within minutes and exchanged gunshots with the shooter before he was killed by police.

Nine people were injured in the attack, including two police officers. One of those officers, Nicholas Wilt, was shot in the head and is in critical but stable condition after undergoing emergency brain surgery.

The shooter had worked for the bank as an intern for three summers before he was hired as a full-time employee. Before the shooting, he was notified that he was going to be fired. He reportedly left a note for his parents about the shooting, but officials have not revealed what he wrote.