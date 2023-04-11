Michigan City Among The 'Most Beautiful & Affordable' Places To Live

Beautiful locations are often desired when choosing a place to live, but what if all of that beauty didn't have to come with a hefty price tag? There are a few cities across the country where beauty is all around, but the cost of living is still affordable.

According to a list compiled by Travel & Leisure, the most affordable and beautiful place to live in all of Michigan is Grand Rapids. Other cities on the list include Hickory, North Carolina, Greenville, South Carolina, Louisville, Kentucky, Knoxville, Tennessee, St. Louis, Missouri, Dallas, Texas, Raleigh, North Carolina, and more!

Here is what Travel & Leisure had to say about the most affordable and beautiful place to live in Michigan:

"Roughly an hour from the coast of Lake Michigan, Grand Rapids enjoys the benefits of a low cost of living with an approximate median home cost of $367,000. Home to a growing arts and culture scene, as well as scenic parks along Grand River, Grand Rapids is ideal for those seeking an inexpensive, family-centered environment. This underrated city shines, especially in the fall when the bright foliage adorns its trees."

For more of the most beautiful and affordable places to live across the country visit travelandleisure.com.