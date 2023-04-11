Michigan Restaurant Serves The Best Cheesesteak In The Entire State

If you don't feel like cooking dinner and have decided to go out to eat, look no further than the restaurant that serves the best cheesesteak in the entire state. Be it the flavor of the meat, abundance of cheese, or variety of toppings, something about this cheesesteak keeps customers coming back for more. While many restaurants scattered throughout the state serve this delicious item, only one can serve it best!

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That, the best place to order a cheesesteak in all of Michigan is Gabriel's Cheese Steak Hoagies located in Ypsilanti. Eat This Not That mentioned that Gabriel's Cheese Steak Hoagies is known for serving a classic cheesesteak sandwich with a few options for cheese.

Here is what Eat This Not That, had to say about the place that serves the best cheesesteak in the entire state:

"The midwest might not be known for cheesesteaks, but they know a good hoagie and this takeout spot has a classic cheesesteak with American or provolone cheese. The lunch meat special with Polish ham is also worth every delicious bite."

For a continued list of the best cheesesteak restaurants across the country visit eatthis.com.