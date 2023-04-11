Minnesota Restaurant Serves The Best Cheesesteak In The Entire State

If you don't feel like cooking dinner and have decided to go out to eat, look no further than the restaurant that serves the best cheesesteak in the entire state. Be it the flavor of the meat, abundance of cheese, or variety of toppings, something about this cheesesteak keeps customers coming back for more. While many restaurants scattered throughout the state serve this delicious item, only one can serve it best!

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That, the best place to order a cheesesteak in all of Minnesota is Frank From Philly & Andrea Pizza located in Minneapolis. Eat This Not That mentioned that Frank From Philly & Andrea Pizza offers their amazing cheesesteaks with a slice of New York-style pizza on the side for extra-hungry customers!

Here is what Eat This Not That, had to say about the place that serves the best cheesesteak in the entire state:

"This takeout joint serves several types of cheesesteaks and a few other sandwiches in the same wheelhouse, and if your hunger pangs are screaming, you can get a New York-style slice on the side."

For a continued list of the best cheesesteak restaurants across the country visit eatthis.com.