Missing Texas Woman Found Alive In Submerged Car After 2 Days

By Dani Medina

April 11, 2023

Photo: Marion County Sheriff’s Office

A fisherman reported a submerged Jeep in a Texas lake, but when officials showed up to remove the car, they didn't expect to find a woman inside of it. Alive.

The Jeep was found Friday (April 7) on the south side of Lake O' the Pines in Southwest Marion County, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said over the weekend. It was about 40 feet from the Woody's Camp boat ramp on site. Officials and a local wrecker services arrived to the scene, but it was then "discovered a person was still in the vehicle and moving."

The woman was safely rescued from the vehicle thanks to help from Marion County deputies, the wrecker service and the fisherman who first reported the submerged Jeep. She was transported to a local hospital, but her current condition remains unknown at the time of this writing.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office Friday 04/07/2023 On Friday morning 04/07/2023 the Marion County Sheriff’s Office...

Posted by Marion County Sheriff Office on Friday, April 7, 2023

Official said the woman was listed as a missing person from the Longview Police Department.

