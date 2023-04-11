Foods made popular in specific regions of the country, such as cheesesteaks, can spark intense debates about who does it best. Despite personal allegiances, however, basically everyone can come to the general consensus that they're all good. Fortunately, you don't have to be in Philadelphia or even the East Coast to find incredible cheesesteaks closer to home.

Eat This, Not That! searched around the country to find the best cheesesteak, compiling a list of the top spot in each state, including one right here in Missouri. According to the site:

"The picks are based on rave reviews and personal experience. What they all have in common is the freshest ingredients, mostly local ownership, great vibes, and a loyal fan base. While all of these spots might not follow the traditional recipe, you won't be disappointed (or hungry) after picking one up."

So which Missouri restaurant has the best cheesesteak in the state?

Philly Time

This Kansas City restaurant brings a bit of Philly to the Midwest, serving up its cheesesteaks on authentic rolls and securing the title of the best in the state. Try an original-style cheesesteak or spice things up with varieties like Bayou, Pepperjack, Teriyaki and more. Philly Time is located at 4111 N Mulberry Drive in Kansas City.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say:

"This sandwich shop also ships in the famous Amoroso rolls that are a key component to an authentic Philly-style cheesesteak, and the menu starts with a naked cheesesteak (literally just steak and cheese) and ends with creative options like Teriyaki and blackened styles."

Check out the full list at Eat This, Not That! to read up on the best cheesesteak spots in the country.