Mom Of Male Cheer Coach Accused Of Sex Abuse Pressured Victim To Recant

A male cheerleading coach and his mother are facing charges after he allegedly abused at least two teenagers. Jonathan Ryker, 25, was charged with sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and aggravated criminal sexual contact.

Investigators said that Jonathan sexually assaulted a 15-year-old cheerleader while he was working as a coach at Rockstar Cheer in 2021. He allegedly sent her shirtless photos of himself, asked her for sexual favors on Snapchat, and groped her during practice.

He was terminated from his job.

During the investigation, a second victim came forward with accusations that Johnathan had sex with her in a hotel room. Johnathan reportedly told the girl to lie to investigators, telling her not to mention the time they had sex.

His mother, Angela Ryker, 51, also got involved and reportedly contacted the girl and told her to recant the allegations against her son. She was arrested and charged with criminal attempt to tamper with a witness.

Investigators believe they may be more victims and have asked the public to contact the Medford Police Department at 609-859-2282.