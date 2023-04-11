Multiple People Shot Outside Of Funeral Home In Washington, D.C.

A funeral for a 25-year-old victim of gun violence ended in a shooting in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday (April 11) afternoon. Authorities responded to a report of shots fired near Stewart Funeral Home just after 12:30 p.m. ET.

Officials said that an adult male was killed, and three others were injured in the shooting. Two of the wounded victims were hospitalized in critical condition.

Investigators believe that several people were specifically targeted in the shooting.

"How low can you be of a human being to target other people at a funeral?" Police Chief Robert Contee said.

No suspects are in custody. The police said the suspected shooter fled the scene in a green vehicle. They have asked the public to call 911 if they see the vehicle and warned that the driver should be considered armed and dangerous.

This is a breaking story. Check back for the latest updates...