After a whirlwind week of Texans trying to guess what the mysterious animal captured by security cameras in the Rio Grande Valley is, state park officials think they have an answer.

This strange creature made headlines this week after a park visitor captured a photo of it, which was eventually shared by the Bentsen-Rio Grande Valley State Park on Facebook. "Is it a new species? An escapee from a nearby zoo? Or just a park ranger in disguise? Regardless, it's thrilling to see such an incredible animal in its natural habitat," the park wrote.

People gave it their best shot to guess what this animal found in the RGV could be and answers ranged from badgers and hippos to hogs and bears. Some also believe it could be a capybara, otter, jaguarundi, nutria, wolverine, fisher or marten.

"We agree with most of the comments that this is very likely an American Badger (not to be confused with the Honey Badger that lives in Africa and Asia and is rumored to not care very much," the park wrote in an update on social media, adding that it remains unclear where exactly this photo was taken, but it was definitely taken in the RGV! "While American Badgers are not commonly seen in the valley (partly due to their nocturnal behavior), this is part of their natural range."