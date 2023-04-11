Ohio Cities Named Among The Best Big College Towns In The U.S.

All work and no play makes college students a bit stir crazy. Fortunately there are plenty of cities around the country where students can both work hard and play hard, offering a chance at a quality education without missing out on fun opportunities outside of school.

Stacker analyzed a November 2022 WalletHub study, which rated metrics like "wallet friendliness" and "social environment," to identify the 50 best big-city college towns in the U.S., and two right here in Ohio made the cut. According to the site:

"Every city in the rankings has at least 300,000 residents and a university or college population of at least 7,500 students. Some locations have a number of schools that fit the criteria, while others have one flagship university."

So which Ohio cities are among the best big college towns in the country?

Columbus and Cincinnati

Coming in at No. 11 and No. 14, respectively, Columbus and Cincinnati were recognized for impact each city's various schools have on the community, from festivals and sports to historical and cultural traditions. Here's what Stacker had to say:

Columbus:

"With one of the largest college campuses in the country, Ohio State University's massive sprawl over Columbus is just one of the city's educational centers. Columbus State Community College and the Columbus College of Art and Design are also based here. Bustling neighborhoods like the Short North host annual street parades and festivals, and college football is a huge draw for almost everyone in town, student or not."

Cincinnati:

"Cincinnati has managed to live up to its nickname: Queen City. With rich architectural, historical, and cultural traditions, the largest cit in Ohio is a flourishing metropolis meticulously designed to balance urban infrastructure with over 50 parks and reserves. Artisanal brewing is popular in the city, and the Over-the-Rhine district is famous for its 19th-century buildings. The University of Cincinnati stands out as one of the best schools in the area, but other institutions — particularly those focused on nursing and careers in health care — are also praiseworthy."

These are the Top 10 best big college towns in America:

Austin, Texas Tampa, Florida Miami, Florida Raleigh, North Carolina Atlanta, Georgia Seattle, Washington Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania San Diego, California Colorado Springs, Colorado St. Louis, Missouri

Check out Stacker's full list to see which other cities are among its picks for the best big college towns in the country.