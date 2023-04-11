Seal Your Marriage With A Hot Dog Inside Oscar Mayer's Iconic Wienermobile

If you've ever wanted to get married inside a giant hot dog, now's your chance!

Oscar Mayer announced this week it is launching the first-ever "Wienermobile of Love" in Las Vegas! "From proposals to elopements, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile has been a witness to thousands of couples' special days," the company said on its website. "Now we're giving soon-to-be-newlyweds the chance to celebrate their big moment in hot dog bliss, minus the stress of wedding planning."

The limited-time chapel is located outside the iconic White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.

To sign up for the opportunity to say "I do" inside the "Wienermobile of Love," tell Oscar Mayer all about you and your fiancé and choose a time slot on April 15 and 16. You don't need to live in Las Vegas to sign up, but you'll need to make your own travel arrangements to Sin City.

The best part? It's all free! Oscar Mayer is "taking care of all on-site costs," and all you need to do is show up on the big day with a valid Nevada marriage license.