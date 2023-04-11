Pennsylvania City Among The 'Most Beautiful & Affordable' Places To Live

Beautiful locations are often desired when choosing a place to live, but what if all of that beauty didn't have to come with a hefty price tag? There are a few cities across the country where beauty is all around, but the cost of living is still affordable.

According to a list compiled by Travel & Leisure, the most affordable and beautiful place to live in all of Pennsylvania is Pittsburgh. Other cities on the list include Hickory, North Carolina, Greenville, South Carolina, Louisville, Kentucky, Knoxville, Tennessee, St. Louis, Missouri, Dallas, Texas, Raleigh, North Carolina, and more!

Here is what Travel & Leisure had to say about the most affordable and beautiful place to live in Pennsylvania:

"The sweeping Pittsburgh skyline views showcase a growing city with its roots in the steel industry and its sights set on continuing to diversify its job market. Additionally, Pittsburgh’s dynamic culinary scene and substantial cultural district create an environment that's alluring to young families. Though the house prices here have begun rising alongside the job growth, the median housing cost sits at approximately $222,000, which is more affordable than other major cities in the U.S."

For more of the most beautiful and affordable places to live across the country visit travelandleisure.com.