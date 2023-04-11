Popular Atlanta Eatery Temporarily Closing For $3 Million Remodel

A popular Atlanta eatery is temporarily closing its doors to undergo a much-needed remodel, one that comes with a hefty price tag.

According to WSB-TV, the Chick-fil-A Peachtree at Collier, near the Piedmont Atlanta Hospital, is closing up shop on Thursday (April 13) after nearly 23 years in order to undergo a $3 million renovation. The remodel will expand the restaurant into the property next to it that previously housed a liquor store.

The renovations will include making its kitchen larger, adding space inside the restaurant, adding a second drive-thru line and installing permanent canopies to help make the ordering process more efficient. These changes also mean, however, that there will not be a traditional play area inside the restaurant for kids to play around while they wait for their food.

"A lot of thought and care have gone into the plans for our new and improved restaurant. Whether you're a nurse at Piedmont Hospital, a staff member at the Shepherd's Center, a resident in Brookwood Hills, or you're simply visiting the Buckhead/Midtown area, we're building this restaurant with you in mind. We hope that it will be an oasis in the midst of a very busy city."

As of Tuesday, it is unclear when the renovations will begin, but it is expected to reopen later this year.

In the meantime, you can stop by other locations around Atlanta, where you still have a chance order a side salad. The chain recently announced it was planning on removing the item from its menu, but after receiving feedback from customers, the company changed plans to keep it available at participating locations.