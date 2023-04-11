When picking out a college or university, it isn't just about the school. It's about the location you'll be living in for years. College towns aren't just appealing to degree-seeking residents. They can also carry some benefits for future citizens, from affordability and attractions to transportation.

For those seeking a nice college town, or it just so happens to be where you're attending school, Stacker found the top big-city college towns in America. Here's how they determined their picks:

"Stacker identified the 50 best big-city college towns using WalletHub's study for 2023, published in November, which rated towns and cities using a number of metrics including 'wallet friendliness' and 'social environment.' Every city in the rankings has at least 300,000 residents and a university or college population of at least 7,500 students. Some locations have a number of schools that fit the criteria, while others have one flagship university."

Two popular Florida destinations broke into the Top 3: Miami and Tampa! Researchers also provided data to back up their place on the list:

Tampa (Ranked No. 2)

Total score: 59.65

Wallet friendliness rank: 172

Social environment rank: 9

Academic and economic opportunities rank: 83



Miami (Ranked No. 3)

Total score: 57.71

Wallet friendliness rank: 210

Social environment rank: 3

Academic and economic opportunities rank: 151

Here are the Top 10 best big college towns in America:

Austin, TX Tampa, FL Miami, FL Raleigh, NC Atlanta, GA Seattle, WA Pittsburgh, PA San Diego, CA Colorado Springs, CO St. Louis, MO

Check out the full list on Stacker's website.