Popular North Carolina Restaurant Named Among Best BBQ Joints In The South

The South is known for many things — warm hospitality, incredibly indulgent Southern cuisine and flavorful barbecue to name a few. Because tasty barbecue is so rampant among the south, nearly each state has its own signature style, from smoked Texas-style brisket and ribs to the Carolinas' vinegar-based sauce.

Southern Living released its readers' choice list of the best barbecue restaurants in the South for 2023, and one popular restaurant in North Carolina got a shout out. According to the site:

"This year's readers' picks for the South's best barbecue joints reflect the current state of Southern barbecue, offering a blend of continuity and change."

So which North Carolina restaurant is a standout among the South's best BBQ joints?

Lexington Barbecue

According to its website, Lexington Barbecue is "home of the true western-style Carolina BBQ," serving up its staple barbecued pork alongside other favorites for the last six decades.

Lexington Barbecue is located at 100 Smokehouse Lane in Lexington.

Here's what Southern Living had to say:

"Founded by Wayne Monk in 1962, Lexington Barbecue is the standard bearer for the Piedmont region's signature style. There's no slow-smoked brisket, no ribs, and not even barbecued chicken on the menu. In Lexington, barbecue means pork — specifically, pork shoulders cooked on big brick pits over glowing hickory coals then chopped, sliced, or coarse chopped and dressed in the thin vinegar-based sauce that locals call dip. Served in a tray with hushpuppies and tomato-tinged red slaw, it might just be the perfect barbecue meal."

