Popular Washington City Ranked Among America's Best Big-City College Towns

When picking out a college or university, it isn't just about the school. It's about the location you'll be living in for years. College towns aren't just appealing to degree-seeking residents. They can also carry some benefits for future citizens, from affordability and attractions to transportation.

For those seeking a nice college town, or it just so happens to be where you're attending school, Stacker found the top big-city college towns in America. Here's how they determined their picks:

"Stacker identified the 50 best big-city college towns using WalletHub's study for 2023, published in November, which rated towns and cities using a number of metrics including 'wallet friendliness' and 'social environment.' Every city in the rankings has at least 300,000 residents and a university or college population of at least 7,500 students. Some locations have a number of schools that fit the criteria, while others have one flagship university."

Seattle! Here's why it was chosen:

"Seattle's biggest educational institution is the University of Washington, which is so large it takes up an entire neighborhood. Other schools in the area include Seattle University and Seattle Pacific University. Like its counterparts in Silicon Valley, Seattle draws students interested in the tech and business sectors, with three of its major profit centers being Microsoft, Boeing, and Starbucks. But thanks to its history as a breeding ground for alternative music and its proximity to outdoor recreation of all types, the city draws students of all interests—or at least those who can handle the winter rains."

Here are the Top 10 best big college towns in America:

Austin, TX Tampa, FL Miami, FL Raleigh, NC Atlanta, GA Seattle, WA Pittsburgh, PA San Diego, CA Colorado Springs, CO St. Louis, MO

