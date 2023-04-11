Recalled Packaged Salads Sold In Wisconsin Stores Could Make You Sick

Prepared salads sold in stores around the Midwest, including in Wisconsin, have been recalled due to the possibility of severe illness.

Meijer and its supplier Revolution Farms announced a voluntary recall of a dozen prepared salads sold in its stores around Wisconsin and other states due to a potential listeria contamination, per CBS News. Listeria, or listeriosis, is a serious infection that can cause severe illness in high-risk groups like the elderly, those who are pregnant and persons with weakened immune systems, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The 12 products subject to the recall have varying Sell By dates but all have a Fresh From Meijer sticker on the package. The affected products were sold in Meijer stores in the following states: Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky and Wisconsin. Here is a list of the recalled products:

Fresh From Meijer Cranberry Spinach Shareable Salad (12 oz)

Fresh From Meijer Salad Bowl Spinach Dijon Salad (6.15 oz)

Fresh From Meijer Tomato Caprese Salad (6 oz)

Fresh From Meijer Avocado Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad (8 oz)

Fresh From Meijer Mediterranean Salad (6.5 oz)

Fresh From Meijer Shareable Garden Salad (11.5 oz)

Fresh From Meijer Michigan Harvest Salad (6.7 oz)

Fresh From Meijer Chicken BLT Salad (8.8 oz)

Fresh From Meijer Cobb Salad (8.8 oz)

Fresh From Meijer Chicken Caesar Shareable Salad (10 oz)

Fresh From Meijer Chicken Caesar Salad (6.4 oz)

Fresh From Meijer Southwest Chicken Salad (8.8 oz)

Check out the recall notice at the Ohio Department of Health for a list of each product's UPC number.

As of the time of the recall, Meijer was not aware of any illnesses stemming from the salads in question. The recall is part of a broader lettuce recall by Revolution Farms.

Customers who has purchased one of the recalled salads is encouraged to toss it out immediately. Any questions about the recall can be directed to Meijer by calling 800-541-3704 from 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. ET. A full refund can be requested via the customer service desk of the nearest Meier store.