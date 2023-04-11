Roger Clemens' Son Arrested Again

Kory Clemens, the son of legendary Major League Baseball pitcher Roger Clemens, was charged with driving while intoxicated for the second time in four years last Friday (April 7).

Court documents obtained by TMZ Sports accuse Clemens, 34, of striking another vehicle, which resulted in "heavy" front-end damage, prior to being arrested by the Houston Police Department at 2:22 a.m. Clemens was also reported to be throwing up at the scene and described as being "unsteady on his feet."

Officers said the 34-year-old smelled of booze, had bloodshot eyes, slurred his speech and stumbled as he walked upon contact. Clemens was booked into a Harris County Jail in Texas before posting bond.

Clemens was previously arrested for DWI in May 2019, which also took place in the Houston area. Responding officers said he showed signs of intoxication during a traffic stop at around 2:05 a.m., however, the case was later dismissed after Clemens entered into a pretrial diversion program in 2020.

Kory, a realtor in the Houston area, is one of Roger Clemens' four sons, all of whom have first names that begin with the letter K -- Kody, Kacy and Koby -- a reference to his ability to record strikeouts during his legendary baseball career, having set the MLB single-game record twice and led the American League five times. Roger Clemens was a two-time World Series champion, 11-time All-Star, seven-time Cy Young Award winner, four-time MLB wins leader and seven-time ERA leader, having played for the Boston Red Sox (1984-96), Toronto Blue Jays (1997-98), New York Yankees (1999-2003, 2007) and Houston Astros (2004-06).