Swae Lee Says He 'Shed Tears' After Ex-Girlfriend Left Him For Truck Driver
By Tony M. Centeno
April 11, 2023
Swae Lee has relationship issues just like the rest of us, but one break-up still lives rent-free in his mind.
On Sunday, April 9, the "Sunflower" rapper appeared with his brother Slim Jxmmi on Million Dollaz Worth of Game. Rae Sremmurd joined Gillie and Wallo to talk about their new album Sremm 4 Life and other random topics. At one point during the episode, both artists were talking about what dating was like prior to reaching stardom. That's when Swae recalled a time when an ex-girlfriend of his left him for a guy who drove big-rig trucks for a living.
“So boom, she came up to the crib one day," Swae explained. "I ain’t got no furniture, we sitting on the floor — [like] ‘Swae, I can’t be with you anymore.' I’m getting ready to move to Atlanta and work with Ear Drummers and make this whole journey... I’m like ‘huh you finna leave me?’ Boy, I’m shedding tears.”
Lee said his ex-girl told him the man she left him for made about $7,000 to $12,000 a month. The Mississippi native admitted he wasn't making anywhere near that at the time. However, times have changed and now he's definitely seeing those numbers daily. Nonetheless, the 29-year-old artist asserted he was "glad" she dumped him.
"This s**t really got me right early," Lee explained. "I'm glad this s**t happened to me early."
Both Rae Sremmurd rappers also discussed their thoughts on the music industry, their journey as artists and more. Listen to the entire episode above and see what The Breakfast Club had to say about Swae Lee's story below.