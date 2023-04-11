Swae Lee Says He 'Shed Tears' After Ex-Girlfriend Left Him For Truck Driver

“So boom, she came up to the crib one day," Swae explained. "I ain’t got no furniture, we sitting on the floor — [like] ‘Swae, I can’t be with you anymore.' I’m getting ready to move to Atlanta and work with Ear Drummers and make this whole journey... I’m like ‘huh you finna leave me?’ Boy, I’m shedding tears.”



Lee said his ex-girl told him the man she left him for made about $7,000 to $12,000 a month. The Mississippi native admitted he wasn't making anywhere near that at the time. However, times have changed and now he's definitely seeing those numbers daily. Nonetheless, the 29-year-old artist asserted he was "glad" she dumped him.



"This s**t really got me right early," Lee explained. "I'm glad this s**t happened to me early."



Both Rae Sremmurd rappers also discussed their thoughts on the music industry, their journey as artists and more. Listen to the entire episode above and see what The Breakfast Club had to say about Swae Lee's story below.

