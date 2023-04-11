SZA Adds More Texas Dates To Highly Anticipated 'SOS Tour'

By Dani Medina

April 11, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

If your "Love Language" is SZA concert tickets, you're in luck. On the heels of her back-to-back Texas shows last month, SZA announced she's returning to the Lone Star State this fall!

The "Blind" singer is scheduled to perform in Houston and San Antonio on October 14 and 15, respectively. These new dates are part of the second leg of SZA's highly anticipated "SOS Tour," her first tour in five years.

She previously performed in Austin and Dallas in early March.

Here's a look at the newly announced "SOS Tour" dates:

  • September 20: Miami, FL
  • September 22: Tampa, FL
  • September 24: Nashville, TN
  • September 26: Philadelphia, PA
  • September 28: Baltimore, MD
  • September 30: Boston, MA
  • October 1: Newark, NJ
  • October 4: Toronto, ON
  • October 6-7: Brooklyn, NY
  • October 10: Chicago, IL
  • October 11: St. Louis, MO
  • October 14: Houston, TX
  • October 15: San Antonio, TX
  • October 18: Denver, CO
  • October 19: Salt Lake City, UT
  • October 22-23: Los Angeles, CA
  • October 26: San Francisco, CA
  • October 28: Las Vegas, NV
  • October 29: Phoenix, AZ

General sale tickets for the second leg of the "SOS Tour" go on sale Friday (April 14).

SZA
