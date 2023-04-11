SZA Reveals New North American & European Dates For 'SOS' Tour
By Tony M. Centeno
April 11, 2023
SZA plans to give more fans around the world a chance to witness her beloved "SOS Tour."
On Tuesday, April 11, the TDE singer revealed additional dates for her tour in Europe and the U.S. The European leg of her tour begins on June 1 in Amsterdam and will continue throughout the month with shows in France, Switzerland, Germany and other countries before she returns to North America to kick off her arena run. SZA will start off her next string of shows in Miami on September 20. From there, she'll hit up other major cities like Boston, Salt Lake City, Houston, St. Louis and others before she wraps up in Phoenix in October.
Fans can begin their hunt for pre-sale tickets to her Euro shows on Wednesday, April 12 at 10 a.m. There will only be general sale for tickets if there are any seats left. That sale will begin on Friday, April 14 at 12 p.m. As far as the American dates are concerned, fans will be able to grab pre-sales starting Thursday April 13 at 10 a.m. with general sales beginning on Friday, April 14 at noon. Check out all the new dates for SZA's "SOS Tour" below.
SOS TOUR EUROPE DATES
Jun 1 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome*
Jun 5 – Paris, France – Accor Arena*
Jun 7 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion*
Jun 9 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena*
Jun 11 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
Jun 13 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena*
Jun 15 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro*
Jun 17 – London, UK – The O2*
Jun 18 – London, UK – The O2*
Jun 21 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena*
*With Support from RAYE
SOS NORTH AMERICA TOUR DATES:
Sept 20 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
Sept 22 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Sept 24 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Sept 26 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center^
Sept 28 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
Sept 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Oct 1 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Oct 4 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Oct 6 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Oct 7 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Oct 10 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Oct 11 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
Oct 14 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Oct 15 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
Oct 18 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Oct 19 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena
Oct 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Oct 23 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Oct 26 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Oct 28 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Oct 29 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
^Rescheduled Date from Leg 1 without Omar Apollo