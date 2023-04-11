SZA Reveals New North American & European Dates For 'SOS' Tour

SZA plans to give more fans around the world a chance to witness her beloved "SOS Tour."



On Tuesday, April 11, the TDE singer revealed additional dates for her tour in Europe and the U.S. The European leg of her tour begins on June 1 in Amsterdam and will continue throughout the month with shows in France, Switzerland, Germany and other countries before she returns to North America to kick off her arena run. SZA will start off her next string of shows in Miami on September 20. From there, she'll hit up other major cities like Boston, Salt Lake City, Houston, St. Louis and others before she wraps up in Phoenix in October.