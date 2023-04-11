SZA Reveals New North American & European Dates For 'SOS' Tour

By Tony M. Centeno

April 11, 2023

SZA
Photo: Getty Images

SZA plans to give more fans around the world a chance to witness her beloved "SOS Tour."

On Tuesday, April 11, the TDE singer revealed additional dates for her tour in Europe and the U.S. The European leg of her tour begins on June 1 in Amsterdam and will continue throughout the month with shows in France, Switzerland, Germany and other countries before she returns to North America to kick off her arena run. SZA will start off her next string of shows in Miami on September 20. From there, she'll hit up other major cities like Boston, Salt Lake City, Houston, St. Louis and others before she wraps up in Phoenix in October.

Fans can begin their hunt for pre-sale tickets to her Euro shows on Wednesday, April 12 at 10 a.m. There will only be general sale for tickets if there are any seats left. That sale will begin on Friday, April 14 at 12 p.m. As far as the American dates are concerned, fans will be able to grab pre-sales starting Thursday April 13 at 10 a.m. with general sales beginning on Friday, April 14 at noon. Check out all the new dates for SZA's "SOS Tour" below.

SOS TOUR EUROPE DATES


Jun 1 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome*

Jun 5 – Paris, France – Accor Arena*

Jun 7 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion*

Jun 9 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena*

Jun 11 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

Jun 13 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena*

Jun 15 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro*

Jun 17 – London, UK – The O2*

Jun 18 – London, UK – The O2*

Jun 21 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena*

*With Support from RAYE

SOS NORTH AMERICA TOUR DATES:

Sept 20 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Sept 22 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Sept 24 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Sept 26 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center^

Sept 28 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Sept 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Oct 1 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Oct 4 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Oct 6 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Oct 7 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Oct 10 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Oct 11 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Oct 14 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Oct 15 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

Oct 18 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Oct 19 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena

Oct 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Oct 23 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Oct 26 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Oct 28 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Oct 29 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

^Rescheduled Date from Leg 1 without Omar Apollo

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.