Texas Man Allegedly Kills Bar Owner After Being Refused A Drink

A Texas man is behind bars after allegedly shooting and killing a bar owner who refused to serve him a drink, FOX 4 reports, citing court documents filed in Dallas.

Wan Cho remains in custody at the Dallas County Jail on murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges for the death of Chong Sun Wargny. He's being held on $525,000 bond.

The 62-year-old man visited the Happy Days Bar on Royal Lane in Dallas shortly before 10 p.m. Monday (April 10), the news outlet reports. Wargny, the bar owner, was tending bar when Cho asked for a drink. She reportedly ignored him and Cho called her a "b----." The bar owner responded with the same insult and Cho left the bar. About 15 minutes later, he returned and asked for a drink. Wargny refused and Cho opened fire and shot the woman multiple times.

Witnesses who saw the incident unfold tried to restrain Cho, who then allegedly fired his weapon two more times. He missed both times.

Cho was arrested back in 2015 after he became "very intoxicated" at a Korean BBQ joint in Carrollton and "became very angry and began swearing and yelling at customers" when he was refused service. He pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily injury and was sentenced to nine months of probation after reportedly punching someone in the mouth.