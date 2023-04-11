The Best Spots To See California's Superblooms This Spring

April showers typically bring May flowers and that is certainly the case for the superblooms just beginning to pop up across The Golden State. According to KTLA, the wildflowers across multiple California state parks are officially in bloom! Many are familiar with the bright orange poppies that grow across the Antelope Valley, but with each year's superbloom comes many different kinds of wildflowers. Due in part to the unseasonably wet winter, the wildflowers have "sprouted all at once," offering beautiful views to locals and tourists alike.

While Lake Elsinore is closed to the public this year for safety reasons, many state park viewing areas remain open. California Department of Parks and Recreation listed the best spots to enjoy the beauty of the superblooms, and capture the phenomenon at its finest. The best views across the bay area can be found at Mount Tamalpais State Park, China Camp State Park, Trione-Annadel State Park, and Sugarloaf Ridge State Park.

In Southern California, visitors can find the most beautiful blooms at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve, Chino Hills State Park, Colonel Allensworth State Historic Park, Eastern Kern County Onyx Ranch State Vehicular Recreation Area, Red Rock Canyon State Park and last but not least, Tule Elk State Natural Reserve.