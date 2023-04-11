The Weeknd Teases New Music With Future During Rare Livestream
By Tony M. Centeno
April 11, 2023
The Weeknd gave fans a sneak-peak into his upcoming collaboration with Future.
On Monday night, April 10, the "Die For You" crooner went live on Instagram to show off a few tunes he's been working on lately. The Weeknd didn't say much about any of the music he played, but it seemed like he was paying close attention to the fans' comments during his livestream. In the background of one clip, you can see veteran producer-engineer Mike Dean jamming out as he plays the saxophone to a beat they made together. In a separate clip, Abel debuts a smooth R&B record which appears to feature Future.
New The Weeknd music soon😫😫😫 pic.twitter.com/Dsh3fVzwwv— Campz (@CampzXO) April 11, 2023
Abel and Pluto have connected on numerous songs in the past including "Low Life" off Future's Evol album and "All I Know" off The Weeknd's Starboy LP. There's no word on where their upcoming collaboration will end up, but it's possible that it will appear on the Canadian singer's sixth studio album. Abel has been teasing the release of the final installment of his trilogy since Dawn FM dropped last year. Just three days after he released the album, the world's most popular artist tweeted teased the arrival of the LP.
"I wonder… did you know you’re experiencing a new trilogy?" he wrote last year.
i wonder… did you know you’re experiencing a new trilogy? pic.twitter.com/G5TfjvJVyM— The Weeknd (@theweeknd) January 10, 2022
The third album, which follows his After Hours and Dawn FM LP's, is reportedly titled After Life. There's no release date for the project yet, but based on his recent moves, it could be coming soon. Check out more previews of his unreleased music below.
Mike Dean on the sax as The Weeknd previews new music 🎷 pic.twitter.com/kNKnYYggFq— Stefan Breskin (@stefanbreskin) April 11, 2023
the weeknd feeling himself while showing us snippets of new music ✨ pic.twitter.com/gN1pv1VCU6— ۟ (@shamelessxotwod) April 11, 2023