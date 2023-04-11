The Weeknd Teases New Music With Future During Rare Livestream

Abel and Pluto have connected on numerous songs in the past including "Low Life" off Future's Evol album and "All I Know" off The Weeknd's Starboy LP. There's no word on where their upcoming collaboration will end up, but it's possible that it will appear on the Canadian singer's sixth studio album. Abel has been teasing the release of the final installment of his trilogy since Dawn FM dropped last year. Just three days after he released the album, the world's most popular artist tweeted teased the arrival of the LP.



"I wonder… did you know you’re experiencing a new trilogy?" he wrote last year.