Tory Lanez Receives New Update After His Lawyers Filed Motion For Retrial
By Tony M. Centeno
April 11, 2023
Tory Lanez is doing everything he can to appeal the conviction that was passed down by a jury in his Megan Thee Stallion shooting case.
During a hearing held on Monday, April 11, Los Angeles Times reporter James Queally confirmed Lanez's legal team, which comprises of his new post-trial lawyers David Kenner, Jose Baez and Matthew Barhoma, received a continuance in their previous motion for a retrial. They made the request so that the team can have more time to prepare. Their next court date will be on April 17, but it's possible that the retrial motion won't be heard at that time either.
Given the timing and possible need to respond to defense’s supplemental motion — prosecutors do not expect to retrial motion to be heard next Monday either, but hopefully a date will be scheduled.— James Queally (@JamesQueallyLAT) April 10, 2023
“Given the timing and possible need to respond to defense’s supplemental motion — prosecutors do not expect to retrial motion to be heard next Monday either, but hopefully a date will be scheduled,” Queally wrote.
The motion for a retrial was originally filed on March 29. In their filing, Lanez's lawyers asked a judge to throw out the rapper's previous conviction after they alleged "irrelevant evidence" was used to help convince the jury to convict the artist. Baez argued the prosecution used images of Lanez's tattoos to portray him as a gun enthusiast and asserted that the jury should not have heard Kelsey Harris' 80-minute interview because she recanted most of it.
A response from the prosecution's Alexander Bott and Kathy Ta was filed last week. They don't buy the story about Lanez's rights to due process being violated because he reportedly wasn't allowed to testify at the trial. They also argue that all the evidence that was presented during the trial wasn't objected against, which makes it all legit in the eyes of the law.
Tory Lanez was convicted on all three charges back in December. He faces up to 22 years and eight months in prison.