Tory Lanez Receives New Update After His Lawyers Filed Motion For Retrial

“Given the timing and possible need to respond to defense’s supplemental motion — prosecutors do not expect to retrial motion to be heard next Monday either, but hopefully a date will be scheduled,” Queally wrote.



The motion for a retrial was originally filed on March 29. In their filing, Lanez's lawyers asked a judge to throw out the rapper's previous conviction after they alleged "irrelevant evidence" was used to help convince the jury to convict the artist. Baez argued the prosecution used images of Lanez's tattoos to portray him as a gun enthusiast and asserted that the jury should not have heard Kelsey Harris' 80-minute interview because she recanted most of it.



A response from the prosecution's Alexander Bott and Kathy Ta was filed last week. They don't buy the story about Lanez's rights to due process being violated because he reportedly wasn't allowed to testify at the trial. They also argue that all the evidence that was presented during the trial wasn't objected against, which makes it all legit in the eyes of the law.



Tory Lanez was convicted on all three charges back in December. He faces up to 22 years and eight months in prison.