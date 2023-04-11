Truck Carrying Toxic Soil From Ohio Train Derailment Site Overturns

By Bill Galluccio

April 11, 2023

Truck overturned
Photo: Ohio State Highway Patrol

A truck transporting 40,000 pounds of toxic soil from the site of the 50-car train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, overturned on Monday afternoon (April 10). The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the truck veered off the right side of Route 165, struck a utility pole, and crashed into a ditch.

The open-top trailer overturned in the crash, spilling about 20,000 pounds of contaminated soil onto the road and in front of a nearby home.

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency dispatched crews to the scene, and they determined there was no public health threat from the spill.

Crews have since cleaned up the soil and reopened the roadway.

The driver, 74-year-old Phillip Falck, suffered minor injuries in the crash. He was cited for operating a vehicle without reasonable control.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

