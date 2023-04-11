United States Postal Service Wants To Raise The Price Of Stamps Again

The United States Postal Service wants to raise the price of a first-class postage stamp to 66 cents. The 5.4% hike comes after the USPS increased the cost of stamps from 60 cents to 63 cents in January.

The price increase has already been approved by the USPS Board of Governors and now awaits approval from the Postal Regulatory Commission. The Postal Service says the price increase is necessary to offset the rise in inflation.

If the hike is approved, the new price will take effect on July 9, giving you three months to stock up on 'Forever' stamps while they are still 63 cents.

The Postal Service brought in $24.2 billion from people sending first-class mail in 2022, which accounted for 31% of the agency's $78.8 billion revenue, NBC News reported.

The price hikes have helped the agency bring in money, even as the total volume of mail has declined. The Postal Service said that revenue increased by $206 million during the final three months of 2022, despite a 4.8% decline in first-class mail.