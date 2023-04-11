"Melly coming home," Melly's mother Jamie King wrote in an Instagram post on Monday. "Today I went to court expecting more delays but we started jury selection. I can’t explain how I feel my anxiety is everywhere but God got us."



Melly has spent the past four years behind bars after he was charged for the deaths of his two former cohorts YNW Juvy (aka Chris Thomas, 20) and YNW Sakchaser (aka Anthony Williams, 21). Police accused the "Murder On My Mind" rapper of killing his two friends in October 2018 and recruiting his other associate YNW Bortlen (Cortlen Henry) to dump off their bodies at a hospital in Miramar, Fla. They claimed they were shoot in a drive-by, but police believe they shot at the car from the outside to stage the drive-by and drove around with the bodies for hours before dropping them off at the hospital.



In March 2019, Melly pleaded not guilty to double murder about a month after he was arrested. He said he had no motive to shoot his friends and denied being at the location where the alleged shooting happened. About a month after he entered his plea, the prosecution announced its intentions to seek the death penalty. In 2022, a judge ruled that the rapper wouldn't face the death penalty if he's convicted. However, four months later, an appeals court overturned the judge's ruling, which made him eligible for the lethal consequence again.



Jury selection for his trial began on Monday and is expected to last two weeks. The trial officially begins on June 5.