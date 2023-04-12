Arizona Resident Wins Big As Mega Millions Jackpot Swells To $476 Million

By Dani Medina

April 12, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

While nobody won the $441 million Mega Millions jackpot in the drawing from Tuesday (April 11), one lucky Arizona resident is walking away with a hefty prize.

The ticket, which matched all five white ball numbers (31-35-53-54-55) but not the Mega Ball (24), was sold at a Safeway at 4747 E. Elliot Road in Phoenix, 12 News reports. Two more tickets worth at least $1 million were sold in the U.S.; one in California and one in Florida, which is worth $3 million after the claimant chose the Megaplier.

Nearly 600,000 people won at least $2 in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing.

The Mega Millions jackpot will continue rolling, swelling to $476 million with a cash payout option of $256 million. Mega Millions drawings are broadcast every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET. Friday's jackpot marks the 13th largest in Mega Millions history. Good luck!

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.