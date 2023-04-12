Arizona Resident Wins Big As Mega Millions Jackpot Swells To $476 Million

While nobody won the $441 million Mega Millions jackpot in the drawing from Tuesday (April 11), one lucky Arizona resident is walking away with a hefty prize.

The ticket, which matched all five white ball numbers (31-35-53-54-55) but not the Mega Ball (24), was sold at a Safeway at 4747 E. Elliot Road in Phoenix, 12 News reports. Two more tickets worth at least $1 million were sold in the U.S.; one in California and one in Florida, which is worth $3 million after the claimant chose the Megaplier.

Nearly 600,000 people won at least $2 in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing.

The Mega Millions jackpot will continue rolling, swelling to $476 million with a cash payout option of $256 million. Mega Millions drawings are broadcast every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET. Friday's jackpot marks the 13th largest in Mega Millions history. Good luck!