Body Camera Video Shows How Quickly Cops Took Down Louisville Bank Shooter

By Bill Galluccio

April 12, 2023

Body camera footage from Louisville bank shooting
Photo: Louisville Metro Police Department

Authorities in Louisville, Kentucky, released over seven minutes of body camera footage from officers as they engaged the 25-year-old bank shooter, who killed five people.

The videos show the officers coming under fire as they respond to the shooting and the moment they storm inside the bank and fatally shoot Connor Sturgeon.

Two officers were injured during the shooting, including Nickolas Wilt, who was shot in the head. He remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Louisville Metro Police Department Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey praised the heroic actions of the officers for saving lives.

"But I'd be remiss if I didn't say that, you know, the most heroic things at the peak of our career that we do are shrouded in other people's tragedies," Humphrey said.

Five people were killed in the shooting, and eight others were injured.

The deceased victims were identified as Tommy Elliott, 63, Joshua Barrick, 40, Deana Eckert, 57, Jim Tutt, 64, and Juliana Farmer, 45.

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT

