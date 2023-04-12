California Restaurant Serves The Best Cheesesteak In The Entire State

If you don't feel like cooking dinner and have decided to go out to eat, look no further than the restaurant that serves the best cheesesteak in the entire state. Be it the flavor of the meat, abundance of cheese, or variety of toppings, something about this cheesesteak keeps customers coming back for more. While many restaurants scattered throughout the state serve this delicious item, only one can serve it best!

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That, the best place to order a cheesesteak in all of California is at The Great Western Steak & Hoagie Co. in Venice. Eat This Not That mentioned that this no frills, one-stop-cheesesteak-shop serves their sandwiches with a variety of fresh vegetables for extra flavor.

Here is what Eat This Not That, had to say about the place that serves the best cheesesteak in the entire state:

"This fun and edgy sub shop doesn't look like much, but they serve up some of the best subs with steak west of the Rockies. They've got the classic version, but many love upgrading with mushrooms, peppers, and a little tomato sauce."

