Company Ignored Report Of Gas Leak Before Chocolate Factory Explosion: Suit

By Bill Galluccio

April 12, 2023

The family of an employee who was killed in a chocolate factory explosion in West Reading, Pennsylvania, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against R.M. Palmer Co. Seven people were killed, and several others were injured in the March 24 blast.

The lawsuit, filed by the family of Judith Lopez-Moran, claims that several workers reported smelling gas earlier in the day, but the company did nothing. One worker said the smell of gas was "so strong it nauseated her."

Instead of evacuating the building, the company allegedly misled the employees into thinking it was safe to continue working "so that factory downtime would be minimized."

According to NBC NewsPatricia Borges, who survived the explosion after falling into a vat of chocolate, reported smelling gas about 30 minutes before the blast.

"The gas leak at the factory and the horrific explosion it caused was foreseeable, predictable, and preventable," the suit said. "Tragically, Judith Lopez-Moran's death and suffering were preventable."

While investigators have not officially determined the cause of the explosion, the National Transportation Safety Board previously said it was a natural gas explosion and fire, based on preliminary information.

