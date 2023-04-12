"Having a blue tick now means theres a higher chance that you're a complete loser and that you're desperate for validation from famous people," Doja tweeted.



Following his overhaul on the verification process, Elon Musk recently declared that legacy accounts who were verified in the past will lose their blue checks by April 20 unless they sign up for Twitter Blue. The subscription-based program verifies all users and gives them access to other perks for $8 a month (which is $84 a year). Plenty of artists including The Game, Ice-T and more have complained about paying for verification since Elon first threatened to take away the blue checks from all celebrities and publications last year.



Doja Cat first ran into issues with her Twitter handle last November when she temporarily lost her blue check after she changed her name to 'Christmas'. At the time, Musk's policies barred verified accounts from repeatedly changing their usernames. She contacted Musk for assistance and he was able to help her switch her name back. However, its clear that her opinions on the blue check have changed.

