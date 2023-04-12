Illinois Restaurant Serves The Best Cheesesteak In The Entire State

If you don't feel like cooking dinner and have decided to go out to eat, look no further than the restaurant that serves the best cheesesteak in the entire state. Be it the flavor of the meat, abundance of cheese, or variety of toppings, something about this cheesesteak keeps customers coming back for more. While many restaurants scattered throughout the state serve this delicious item, only one can serve it best!

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That, the best place to order a cheesesteak in all of Illinois is at Monti's located in Chicago. Eat This Not That mentioned that Monti's serves classic Philly-style cheesesteaks with Midwestern ribeye. This gives the popular Philly sandwich a modern, Midwestern spin while keeping the ingredients simple and delicious!

Here is what Eat This Not That, had to say about the place that serves the best cheesesteak in the entire state:

"Head over to the Lincoln Square neighborhood in Chicago to Monti's if you're craving a classic Philly cheesesteak that combines the best of both cities with rolls from Amoroso in Philly and rib-eye from the Midwest."

For a continued list of the best cheesesteak restaurants across the country visit eatthis.com.