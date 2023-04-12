Being an assistant is tough work, especially to a family as on-the-go and busy as the Kardashians, and that's exactly what James Corden learned the hard way when he hilariously tried to be their assistant for a day.

Corden took a break from his hosting duties at The Late Late Show to try his hand at being an assistant for Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, seeing what it takes to really keep up with the Kardashians. And as it turns out, it takes a lot of work, per People.

The Into the Woods star first joined momager Kris as she hopped on a treadmill and said that her assistant typically joins her morning work outs so they can "take notes." When Corden revealed he had already gotten in his own workout at 4 a.m., she replied "do it again" and told him to make a shake for when she was done.

"Oh so not like a physical shake? Like 'get it together!'" he joked, earning Kris's quip, "No. Love your energy James, thank you!"

He threw some vegetables into a blender for a green smoothie, adding in a large glug of white wine and joking that he knows how to correctly cut up a cucumber "unlike some members of this family," referencing Kendall Jenner's viral fail. Apparently the shake wasn't complete with the boozy addition because he added in some interesting choices, like chocolate raisins and Rice Krispies, before having his boss-of-the-morning try the drink, who promptly spit it out.

"That is f------ vile, what planet are you on, James?" she exclaimed.

Corden then spent some time with Kim, acting as both her personal driver and body guard as he accompanied her to a gas station for snacks, and with Khloe, grabbing lunch where he "worked up an appetite" after the infamous salad bowl shake and feeding her a bite, complete with airplane noises.

At one point, Corden found himself at the Kylie Cosmetics offices and couldn't resist taking a quick jaunt in Kylie's luxurious shower, a scene which an unfortunate Kris happened to walk in on.

"What the f--- are you doing?" she said. "Oh my God! I can't unsee that. Get out of the shower. James get a towel! What the f--- nobody is supposed to be in Kylie's bathroom. I could get in a lot of trouble for this, somebody could sue us."

Corden brought up the moment during a FaceTime call with Kylie herself, after, of course, stuffing his pockets full of lipglosses from the office showroom.

"Can I be honest? This is just me and you talking, no one is filming this," he said. "Kris is a lot. She screamed at me because she found me naked in your shower in your office."

The mom-of-two simply said "what" before quickly making an excuse, wishing him luck and hanging up.

He seemingly spent so much time with the Kardashian-Jenners that he was morphing into one of the group himself, as evidenced by his own talking head confessional and striking new look.

Check out the hilarious skit in its entirety in the video below.