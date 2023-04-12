Joe Jonas Pokes Fun At Kevin Jonas' Relatable Talk Show Flub
By Rebekah Gonzalez
April 12, 2023
Joe Jonas took to TikTok to poke some fun at his brother and bandmate Kevin Jonas. During the Jonas Brothers' April 7th appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Kevin Jonas found himself experiencing a common social flub on live television. At the end of their interview, Jimmy Fallon gave Nick Jonas a handshake and hug with Kevin standing and merrily dancing right next to him. When the eldest Jonas Brother went to give the late-night show host a handshake, Fallon didn't notice and completely turned away from him.
Kevin recovered quickly and clapped his hands together and turned back to the camera to have a laugh at the comical faux pas. Joe and Kevin then recreated the moment on TikTok with Joe taking on the role of Kevin.
@joejonas
duet with @maddismakings this is my new favorite dance @kevinjonas♬ Waffle House - Jonas Brothers
Following their Tonight Show interview and performance on Saturday Night Live last weekend, the Jonas Brothers are getting ready to play a one-night-only show at Yankee Stadium on August 12th. Tickets go on sale at 10:00 A.M. this Friday, April 14th. Last Friday, April 7th, the band shared their newest single "Waffle House." During their appearance on Elvis Duran and the Morning Show, the brothers revealed the story behind the song. "It's more of an idea of a place we can go to that's a comfort place." Joe continued to explain why the Waffle House ended up being a comfort spot for the trio. "When we were too young to go have a drink after the show with our band and crew, we'd go to places like the Waffle House. It was the only spot open on the road."
Their new record The Album is set to drop on May 12th!