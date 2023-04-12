Joe Jonas Pokes Fun At Kevin Jonas' Relatable Talk Show Flub

Joe Jonas took to TikTok to poke some fun at his brother and bandmate Kevin Jonas. During the Jonas Brothers' April 7th appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Kevin Jonas found himself experiencing a common social flub on live television. At the end of their interview, Jimmy Fallon gave Nick Jonas a handshake and hug with Kevin standing and merrily dancing right next to him. When the eldest Jonas Brother went to give the late-night show host a handshake, Fallon didn't notice and completely turned away from him.

Kevin recovered quickly and clapped his hands together and turned back to the camera to have a laugh at the comical faux pas. Joe and Kevin then recreated the moment on TikTok with Joe taking on the role of Kevin.