Lucky Texan Becomes Multi-Millionaire After Claiming Huge Lottery Prize

By Dani Medina

April 12, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

One lucky Texas resident became a multi-millionaire overnight after claiming a winning lottery ticket!

Someone from Calvert claimed a top prize worth $3 million in the $750 Million Winner's Circle scratch-off game, the Texas Lottery announced Wednesday (April 12). They purchased the winning ticket at Lucky Food Mart at 807 Brown St. in Heame. The claimant, who chose to remain anonymous, walked away with the 10th of 12 top prizes worth $3 million in this scratch ticket game.

In more Texas lottery news, someone from Longview claimed a Powerball prize worth $1 million from the drawing on March 1. The winning ticket was purchased at Penny's Food and Fuel at 2001 N. Eastman Road in Longview. The claimant, who chose to remain anonymous, matched all five white ball numbers drawn (2-9-28-36-53), but not the red Powerball number (4).

Furthermore, a non-Texan also claimed a winning Texas Lottery prize! A Minnesota resident purchased the winning $200,000,000 Cash Blowout! ticket at Kwik Trip at 5700 S. Flores St. in San Antonio.

Speaking of claiming tickets, a winning Powerball ticket purchased back in October is on the verge of expiring. There's about a week left! Check out the details.

