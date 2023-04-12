Married 911 Dispatcher Busted After Sending X-Rated Texts To 7 Officers

A 911 dispatcher from Texas could lose her job after her husband exposed her for exchanging sexual text messages with six Bexar County Sheriff's Office officials and one Converse City police officer.

In addition, Krystle Perez is accused of having an affair with two of the officers.

When Perez's husband Giancarlo saw the messages, he turned the screenshots over to the department's internal affairs office.

"She was the love of my life, and it was very distraught, heartbreaking. I was in disbelief," Giancarlo told WOAI.

While it is unclear if Perez or any of the officers broke the law, they likely violated Bexar County Sheriff's Office policies.

Perez, along with Bexar Sgt. Renaldo Salinas and Deputy Juan Leal have all been placed on unpaid leave. They were told they would likely be fired following an investigation into the matter. In addition, Deputy Jason Jarvis is facing a suspension of 30 days.

"Certainly, the case is being taken seriously, and quite frankly, I believe it's quite possible some people are going to lose their career as a result of this," said Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar.