Matthew McConaughey Shares New Details From Lufthansa Plane Incident

Matthew McConaughey is opening up about his terrifying experience onboard a flight that was struck by lightning in March. During an appearance on Kelly Ripa's Let's Talk Off Camera podcast, the iconic actor recounted what it was like to be on the plane that dropped 4,000 feet with his wife Camila Alves McConaughey.

"You're in suspended disbelief," he said of the scary moments before the plane landed safely. "I mean, it's zero gravity. Your red wine and the glass and the plates that your food was on are all suspended floating still just in the air. And to look at it for that long—which wasn't that long, one, two, three, four—and then everything just comes crashing down, yeah, it was a hell of a scare. A complete loss of control, 100 percent feeling of I am not in control. I have no way to get control of this situation in the moment."

The Oscar winner also revealed he wasn't wearing his seat belt when the turbulence started. "My tray table is what held me down. I did not have my seat belt on, and there was not a seatbelt warning right before it happened. Yeah, I just immediately reached over, made sure Camila had her seat belt on, held hands there just saying, 'OK, is that it? Is another one coming?' Another one did come."

McConaughey continued, "It was odd. You hear people's reactions. Some people were ghost silent. Some people had [a] big burst of laughter….And it was not like, 'Oh this is fun.' It was like, 'I'm in shock.' And then, you know how it is on a plane, if you see the flight attendant not looking extremely confident, you're like, 'Uh oh.'"