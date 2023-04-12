Missouri Cities Named Among The Best Big College Towns In The U.S.

All work and no play makes college students a bit stir crazy. Fortunately there are plenty of cities around the country where students can both work hard and play hard, offering a chance at a quality education without missing out on fun opportunities outside of school.

Stacker analyzed a November 2022 WalletHub study, which rated metrics like "wallet friendliness" and "social environment," to identify the 50 best big-city college towns in the U.S., and two right here in Missouri made the cut. According to the site:

"Every city in the rankings has at least 300,000 residents and a university or college population of at least 7,500 students. Some locations have a number of schools that fit the criteria, while others have one flagship university."

So which Missouri cities are among the best big college towns in the country?

St. Louis and Kansas City

Coming in at No. 10 and No. 49, respectively, St. Louis and Kansas City were recognized for their vast number of colleges and universities housed within or nearby unique communities with popular local businesses and booming industries. Here's what Stacker had to say:

St. Louis:

"St. Louis is an old city with a compelling history as the 'Gateway to the West.' It sits right along the Mississippi River, a few miles south of the confluence with the Missouri River. It is a relatively small town, ideal for walking since you can cross the city from side to side in about two hours. Baseball is huge, and there is a whole culture created around ti. The nightlife — with affordable beer and live music — attracts college students from the many higher education institutions in the area. Washington University is the most prestigious, especially for design students."

Kansas City:

"Booming Kansas City, a major Midwest hub, is the location of the University of Missouri Kansas City, the Kansas City Art Institute, Rockhurst University, and William Jewell College. Some of the city's draws include its famed barbecue, historic jazz scene, and major sports franchises. Many companies and organizations have operations here, including Ford, Dairy Farmers of America, Honeywell, and Hallmark."

These are the Top 10 best big college towns in America:

Austin, Texas Tampa, Florida Miami, Florida Raleigh, North Carolina Atlanta, Georgia Seattle, Washington Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania San Diego, California Colorado Springs, Colorado St. Louis, Missouri

Check out Stacker's full list to see which other cities are among its picks for the best big college towns in the country.