Just because we're not in the South doesn't mean you're never too far from delicious fried chicken. If you don't want to take a chance and fry some up yourself, there are plenty of restaurants around that specialize in crafting the perfect, crispy bite. Taste of Home gathered up a list of the best spot in each state to find fried chicken, from true Southern delicacies in the Deep South to even incredible dishes up North and even a few surprises like vegan chicken.

So which restaurant in Missouri has the best fried chicken in the state?

Hodak's Restaurant and Bar

Hodak's is so proud of their chicken that their website touts how frequently the dish is voted the best in St. Louis. Rather than the typical fried chicken recipe, which usually sees the bird tossed in flour and fried, Hodak's creates its unique crust using cornmeal.

Hodak's is located at 2100 Gravois Avenue in St. Louis.

Here's what Taste of Home had to say:

"Not all fried chicken is created equal. And Hodak's half-bird special certainly stands apart from the rest. Not only is it piled on plates in giant portions, it also bucks the tradition and instead has a cornmeal crust, reminiscent of Grandma's best cornbread."

Check out Taste of Home's full list to read up on where to find the best fried chicken around the country.